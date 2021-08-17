West Brom's Callum Robinson ready to haunt former club

A young West Bromwich Albion Fan get the match worn shirt of goal-scorer Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion at the end of the match (AMA)

And now Callum Robinson is hoping to make it three from three when he faces former club Sheffield United tomorrow.

After initially impressing at The Hawthorns on loan, Robinson joined the Baggies on a permanent basis last summer in a deal that saw Oliver Burke go the other way.

Now he set to face his former employers as Albion look to follow up their win over Luton by beating Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

As well as netting against the Hatters, Robinson also scored as the Baggies opening their Championship campaign with a draw at Bournemouth.

After both goals, the forward ran straight to Albion’s fans to celebrate.

And he admits he really missed having supporters in stadiums last season.

“It’s been amazing to get the fans back,” Robinson said.

“They really push us on and are so important to this game.

“I watched the Brentford against Arsenal game last week and Brentford got a result – a lot of that was down to the fans.

“I’m so grateful they are back in.

“Hopefully, they will be on this journey with us all the way to the end and we can get the job done.”

Robinson has played the majority of his football on the left.

But he has started as a central striker in Albion’s opening two matches of the campaign.

And while he is pleased to have scored in both matches so far, he says contributing to the team is always his main priority.

“As an attacker you always want to start the season bright and get your first goal as quickly as possible,” the Republic of Ireland international said.

“I was happy to score and help the team against Bournemouth and I’m happy to score and help the team against Luton with another goal.

“But it doesn’t matter who puts it in the net.

“It’s a team thing and we really want to push for promotion this year. Helping the team is the main thing.

“Obviously, it would be great if I could make it three in three by scoring against Sheffield United.

“But I don’t really think like that.

“I just want to affect the game and cause problems in the final third. Helping the lads get wins is my main aim.”

Both Albion and Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League last season.

In total, the Baggies won just five league throughout the entire 2020/21 campaign.

They did, though, beat Sheffield United at The Hawthorns.

And Robinson is hoping for a repeat result tomorrow.

“I know a lot of the lads there,” the 26-year-old said.

“It’s going to be a really tough test.

“They have got a new manager as well, a different way of playing.

“We beat them here last year in the Prem, one of our few wins!

“So hopefully we can do the same this season.”

Under new boss, Valerien Ismael, Albion are playing a high intensity, high risk brand of football.

But while Robinson says the team has areas in which they need to improve, he says all the players are enjoying it.

“It’s a different style for us with the pressing but this is us now,” he added. “We have bought into it.

“You can see we have those moments where we need to be better.

“But we will keep improving as the season goes on.