Richard O’Kelly exits Aston Villa backroom staff on eve of season

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith (right) and assistant Richard O'Kelly

The club confirmed yesterday the 64-year-old had opted to step down from his position, ending a successful eight-year partnership with boss Dean Smith. O’Kelly first teamed up with Smith at Walsall in 2013 before following him to Brenford and then Villa in October, 2018.

Though his departure now is thought to have been amicable the timing, just before the start of the campaign, is something of a surprise.

O’Kelly is the second member of Smith’s backroom team to depart in a matter of weeks following John Terry’s exit midway through pre-season.

Villa are expected to recruit another coach in the coming weeks, with Austin MacPhee having already joined as set-piece specialist.

“Over the past three years I have had the tremendous privilege of being part of the progression of Aston Villa,” said O’Kelly in a statement.

“The investment by the owners in the state-of-the art facilities and recruitment in all areas has set the standards for Aston Villa to be a top club and achieve even greater success in the years to come.

“I am very grateful to the club and its wonderful fans for their support and will enjoy continuing to follow the Villa on their journey.”