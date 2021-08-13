Ollie Watkins doubtful for Aston Villa opener

Ollie Watkins remains an injury doubt for Villa ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener against Watford.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (front)

Last season's top scorer sustained bruising to his knee in the club's final pre-season friendly against Salernitana and will be assessed on Friday to see whether he can feature at Vicarage Road.

In better news for boss Dean Smith, record signing Emi Buendia is set to make his Villa debut after shaking off a hip problem.

Another of the club's summer signings, Leon Bailey, will travel with the squad and could make the bench having finally joined up with his new team-mates this week.

Bertrand Traore is nearing full fitness following groin surgery but is likely to be among the substitutes after a limited pre-season.

Midfielder Morgan Sanson remains out with a knee problem having only just resumed training, while midfielder Douglas Luiz is due to report back at Bodymoor Heath next week after winning gold at Tokyo 2020 with Brazil.

