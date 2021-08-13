Dean Smith: Aston Villa aiming to become a "super team" with top-half finish target

Emi Buendia is among Villa's big summer signings.

Grealish’s British record £100million move to Manchester City was the main talking point of Villa’s summer and Smith knows how they cope without their former skipper will be a focus of the campaign’s early weeks.

But the boss believes his squad is now stronger thanks to the big money additions of Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings, the latter two funded by the cash received for Grealish.

With Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe also on board, Smith believes Villa can prove they are no longer reliant on one man.

“Rather than becoming superstars, they want to become a super team,” he said.

“I think there is a great togetherness (in the squad), not just the quality of the players we are bringing in, but the characters of the players, will improve us.

“The personalities of Danny Ings, Emi Buendia, Axel and Ashley Young.

“I've not really got to know Leon (Bailey) yet but I think there is going to be a great togetherness within that dressing room and one with a winning mentality.”

Smith admits shaking off the “one-man team” tag will be a motivating factor for his players, adding: “We know what a unique player and character Jack was but somebody had to get him the ball. He didn’t do that himself.

“It probably did upset a few of the players being labelled as a one-man team. We all know if someone is going to be bought for £100million there is a special player there but we are certainly more than just Jack and it is our job now to go and prove that.”

Villa, entering their third season back in the top flight, have once again been among the Premier League’s biggest spenders this summer and Smith admits the club see an opportunity to establish themselves as a top-half force.

“The owners believe there’s an opportunity for us and hence spending the money on Emi Buendia whether Jack left or stayed,” he said.

"We've always had a strategic plan here. I keep talking about getting promoted, staying up, improving the quality of the starting XI, and then improving the quality of the depth.

“It takes time when you get in to the PL. So many teams have a head start on you, and we've had to play catch up.

“We think we're getting into a really good position now to establish ourselves in the top half of the league.”

With Villa having splashed out more than £90m on five new signings so far this summer, further big money additions appear unlikely.

Though it is believed Smith would ideally like to bring in a defensive midfielder before the window closes, that will depend on other players being sold.

Morgan Sanson, who joined in a £14m January deal from Marseille, has just resumed training after a knee injury and will add further competition in the middle of the park.

“I believe we have the squad that’s capable of competing now," added Smith. "We’re not looking to go and add any more.