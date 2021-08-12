Three who could fill striker vacancy at West Brom

Daryl Dike

The Express & Star understands Orlando’s Daryl Dike and Manchester City’s Liam Delap are two names of Valerien Ismael’s shortlist.

While the Baggies have also been linked with a move for Mateo Cassierra, who plays for Portugese side Belenenses.

Here we look at the players Albion are believed to be interested in signing with just over two weeks until the transfer window closes.

Daryl Dike

A revelation on loan at Barnsley last season, Dike scored nine goals in 13 starts for Ismael’s Tykes.

Now the boss is understood to want to bring the American to The Hawthorns in another loan deal that is likely to include an obligation to buy if Albion reach the Premier League.

The 21-year-old, who models himself on Didier Drogba, is quick, strong and an excellent finisher. He also works hard.

Dike says his time at Barnsley ‘shaped’ him as a player with the American believing he made huge strides forward under Ismael.

He looks like a player destined to play in the Premier League - it will surely be shrewd business if Albion can get him.

Liam Delap

The hottest prospect in English football, it’s fair to say almost every club in the Championship is in the race to sign Delap on loan.

Signed from Derby in 2018, the son of former Stoke player Rory scored 24 times in 20 under-23 games last season.

He also netted his first senior goal in a Carabao Cup third-round win over Bournemouth and made his Premier League bow.

It is not often a player breaks through into one of the truly elite Premier League clubs.

Delap, though, is a unique talent with Pep Guardiola having made it clear his long-term future is very much at City.

Mateo Cassierra

Reports in Portugal claim Albion have seen an £800,000 offer rejected for Cassierra.

Dutch giants Ajaz paid €5.5m to bring the forward to Europe from Deportivo Cali in his native Colombia back in 2016.

But Cassierra struggled for form in Holland and left to sign for Portuguese side Belenenses SAD in 2019.

In his first season with the club he again found goals hard to come by.