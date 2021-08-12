Dean Smith hopeful on Ollie Watkins' Aston Villa fitness

By Matt Maher

Dean Smith is hopeful Ollie Watkins will be fit for Villa’s Premier League opener at Watford.

Ollie Watkins on the ball
Ollie Watkins on the ball

Last year’s top scorer is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Vicarage Road after sustaining a bruised knee in Villa’s final pre-season friendly against Salernitana.

There are also question marks over record signing Emi Buendia’s involvement, with the playmaker having struggled with a hip problem during pre-season.

Smith, meanwhile, has ruled out moving Watkins to play out wide following last week’s arrival of Danny Ings from Southampton in a £25million deal.

“Ollie hasn’t played wide for a couple of years,” said Smith.

“I didn’t bring him in to play there. He scored 26 goals for Brentford as a centre-forward and came to us and got 16 goals also as a centre-forward. I don’t envisage him out there.”

