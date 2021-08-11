Robert Snodgrass is ‘hungry’ to play his part for West Brom

Robert Snodgrass(AMA)

The 33-year-old has featured just eight times for the Baggies since arriving from West Ham last January – with a persistent back injury keeping him sidelined.

Prior to that though, Snodgrass has been fortunate not to suffered too many serious injuries in his career. And Ismael admits being sidelined has been tough for the former Norwich man.

“He is very angry and very hungry,” the boss said with a smile.

“He is back in training and we are happy with where he is at.

“Snods is a really good guy with the right mentality.

“He has a massive desire to be part of the process. That is a great feeling because if you see him play, if you see him in training, you’d think he was 21 or 22 – a young lad.

“It’s refreshing, especially for the young players to learn from such a player.

“We now need to work with him, to get him fit and get him back to his level.

“But in terms of the mentality, the attitude, the commitment, the desire to be part of the process – that is number one.”

A winger who can also play in midfield, Ismael says Snodgrass’s versatility is a big plus.

“We know that Snods can play two or three positions in our system,” the boss added.

“We will find the right position for him for sure.

“What I like in this squad is that we have players with experience and also young players with a big, big, potential.

“We need to combine those things together to create a strong team.