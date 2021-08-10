Three lessons from first look at Valerien Ismael’s West Brom

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion gives a double thumbs up. (AMA)

Most of all, though, it was really, really, entertaining.

Albion secured a creditable draw at Bournemouth in their first competitive outing under Valerien Ismael.

It was the first time Baggies supporters have truly seen ‘Val-ball’ in action – a style that is exhausting to watch let alone play in.

Here are three big talking points from the first game of what is a new era for West Bromwich Albion.

Val-ball is frantic

Relentless, frantic, breathless, brilliant and exhausting.

We’d all heard about Ismael’s high intensity philosophy following his appointment as Albion boss.

But the truth is you don’t understand it until you see it in action.

Centre-backs camped on the half-way line.

Wing-backs playing as wingers.

Central midfielders consistently winning the ball on the edge of the opposition’s area.

And forwards pressing as if their futures depend on it (they do).

Albion squeeze so high up the pitch that the opposition have no choice but to sit deep.

But while that puts them under pressure – it’s also high risk.

As Bournemouth showed, one decent out-ball and Albion are potentially in trouble.

That’s especially true if you are up against a team with a pacy striker – with that man effectively going to have an entire half to run into.

For Ismael, it’s a tactical risk.

He believes the relentless pressure his side will put teams under will lead to more goals scored than conceded.

His success at Barnsley and LASK suggests he’s right.

The bottom line, though, is that it’s incredible to watch.

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2. (AMA)

Ajayi’s exclusion strange

Matt Clarke would have started at Bournemouth if he hadn’t woken up with a knock on the morning of the game. In his absence, Cedric Kipre was given his league debut a year after joining Albion from Wigan. But that left Semi Ajayi on the subs bench, a call that seemed strange before kick-off but looks even odder now.

Kipre was at fault for Bournemouth’s first goal and also had a hand in their second.

But even without those mistakes, Ajayi seems tailor-made to the way Ismael wants to play.

The Baggies were able to play a high line under Slaven Bilic because of the pace Ajayi brings to the side.

Ismael plays with an even higher line – with Ajayi offering an insurance policy the boss cannot afford to ignore.

Additions still needed

Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and Karlan Grant are all very good players.

But they are not out-and-out strikers with Albion desperately in need of a target man. Ismael’s direct style of play means you need a forward who can win flick-ons, hold the ball up and bring others into play.

And that player doesn’t appear to be in the squad with Kenneth Zohore’s Albion career having never gotten off the ground.

The signing of a striker has to be the priority before the transfer window closes. But Albion also need another central midfielder – especially if Romaine Sawyers leaves.