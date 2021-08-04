Shifnal Town Ladies to grace Wembley in defence of BT Sport Pub Cup title

Shifnal Town Ladies win the Northern section of the BT Sport Pub Cup at Manchester City's Etihad campus to reach Wembley in defence of their 2019 title Shifnal Town Ladies win the Northern section of the BT Sport Pub Cup at Manchester City's Etihad campus to reach Wembley in defence of their 2019 title

Town’s ladies side will be wary of revenge at the national stadium. They face off with Birmingham side Lichfield Ladies – previously Golden Hind Pub – in the BT Sport Pub Cup national final (11.30am).

Shifnal saw off Golden Hind in a thrilling 5-4 at Newcastle’s St James’ Park two years ago in the broadcaster’s inaugural competition – which was suspended last year due to Covid-19.

And Mark Corbett’s Town shone last weekend in their delayed defence of their title. Shifnal swept beyond all rivals in the northern half of the competition at Manchester City’s Etihad training campus.

They topped their group before comfortably coming through a semi-final against a rival runner-up. Rebecca Brown was then the hero in the day’s final, a 1-0 win over The Two Boats, from Warwickshire. Goalkeeper Rebecca Williams kept a clean sheet throughout the northern competition.

Boss Corbett, who had spent time away from duties due to health reasons, said: “What we achieved before was one of the best days we all had in football and now to go to Wembley and play on the pitch where every footballer dreams to play is some achievement for the ladies.”

“I’m so proud of these ladies. I’ve had a very tough year after suffering gillian barre syndrome which made me have to step back from the ladies but with their support they have drove me to get back and be with them.