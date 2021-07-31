Aston Villa agree Leon Bailey deal

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Villa are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey for an initial £25million fee.

Leon Bailey (Photo: Dmitry Pukalik)
Leon Bailey (Photo: Dmitry Pukalik)

Bailey will now head to the Midlands to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms after a deal was agreed between Villa and the German club.

The 23-year-old appeals to Villa boss Dean Smith due to his pace and ability to play on either flank.

Villa, who broke their transfer record earlier in the summer with the capture of Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia, have focused on increasing their attacking options during the current transfer window.

The future of skipper Jack Grealish, meanwhile, is set to be decided in the coming days.

Grealish is the subject of a £100m transfer offer from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Villa are keen to keep the 25-year-old and have offered him a new contract on considerably improved terms. But the lure of playing in the Champions League is likely to prove strong to Grealish.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News