Villa boss Dean Smith will take his time to find John Terry replacement

Villa boss Dean Smith is not expected to rush an appointment as he looks to replace John Terry on his coaching staff.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Terry’s exit was confirmed yesterday with the former England international eager to pursue his own managerial ambitions. A replacement will be sourced but Smith is in no hurry, with Craig Shakespeare and Richard O’Kelly already on his backroom team.

Terry had been part of the set-up since Smith was appointed in October 2018 and was a popular figure with the club’s players.

He does not have a job lined up but has decided to go now, with a year remaining on his contract, to avoid causing any disruption during Villa’s season.

In a statement confirming his departure, Terry revealed he had been mulling the ‘extremely difficult’ decision to leave for several weeks.

