West Brom hoping to trigger a bidding war for Matheus Pereira

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

The playmaker has appeared destined to leave The Hawthorns ever since the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Despite Albion’s struggles last year, Pereira shone in the top flight – with the Brazilian scoring 11 goals and registering six assists.

It is understood the 25-year-old wants to leave the club this summer and ideally wants to return to the Premier League.

Albion, meanwhile, are happy to let Pereira move on if they receive a suitable offer – with the club believed to want in the region of £30million for the former Sporting Lisbon star.

Pereira has been linked with a move to Leeds, Leicester, Villa and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in recent weeks.

But reports have now emerged from his native Brazil claiming West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt have now entered the race for his signature.

The Hammers are known to be in the market for a playmaker this summer with Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard their number one target.

The England international enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at The London Stadium last season.

But United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone on record to say Lingard is now part of his plans for the new season. And if the 28-year-old isn’t available, West Ham are understood be considering Pereira as an alternative.

The Brazilian, though, is also understood to have plenty of interest from clubs in Germany.

Pereira joined FC Nurnberg on loan from Sporting Lisbon back in 2018.

And his performances that season saw him crowned the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Season – an honour similar to the PFA’s Young Player of the Year award.

It is understood Albion haven’t yet to received any formal offers for Pereira this summer – with reports Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal bid £6million for him believed to be wide of the mark.

Reports in Brazil have also claimed Leeds would be interested in the playmaker if Albion were willing to accept a bid in the region of £20million.

The Baggies, though, are believed to be holding out for closer to £30million.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed Steve Cooper is set to leave his position as Swansea manager after he put himself forward for multiple jobs elsewhere over the summer – including at Albion.

According to reports, Cooper’s relationship with Welsh club’s board has become strained after he applied for the head coach roles at Albion, Crystal Palace and Fulham while they were vacant.