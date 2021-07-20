Alex Mowatt sure style will please West Brom fans

Alex Mowatt (AMA)

Supporters will get a first glimpse of life under the Frenchman tonight when the Baggies take on Woking in a pre-season friendly at Kingfield Stadium.

The 45-year-old boss is known for his high intensity, counter-pressing, style of play – with that philosophy bringing him success at LASK in Austria and with Barnsley in the Championship last year.

Mowatt became Ismael's first signing of the summer when he followed his manager from Oakwell to The Hawthorns.

And he is adamant Albion fans will quickly embrace their new team and its style of play.

"I've got a good relationship with the gaffer," Mowatt said.

"He is one of those people who demands you give 100 per cent every single day.

"We get on really well and we talk a lot.

"And I think the fans will really like how we're going to play.

"His pressing is intense. It's really good.

"We will get after the ball and we will play high up the pitch.

"And the way he is every day on the training pitch, the lads will like that as well."

Mowatt has only been an Albion player for just over a fortnight.

But he says he already feels at home at the club – with the midfielder looking forward to being part of a team that is expected to challenge for promotion.

"It's a massive club," he said.

"Everyone wants to go back to the Premier League this season, but we know how tough this league is – I certainly do after being in it for a while.

“All the boys have experience of getting out of this league, so I think it’s a great challenge for everyone involved.

"It wasn’t too bad, the first day – I know Callum Robinson from England under-19s – we shared a room together.

"And I played with Kyle Bartley and Robert Snodgrass at Leeds.