‘Brilliant’ Alex Mowatt is making his mark at West Brom

Alex Mowatt (AMA)

Mowatt became the Baggies first signing of the summer when he followed boss Valerien Ismael in leaving Barnsley to head to The Hawthorns.

Fans got to see the 26-year-old in action for the first time when he started in central midfield – alongside Livermore – in a pre-season friendly at Woking on Friday.

But while Mowatt has only been at the club a few weeks, he is already making a big impression on the squad.

“He’s been brilliant ever since he came in,” Livermore said. “He is a great lad first and foremost. He’s a fantastic lad and a brilliant player as well.

“It obviously helps that he has worked previously with the manager.

“He knows exactly what he wants going forward and he can help relay that to the boys.

“He is a great addition to the squad that adds to the quality we have already got.”

Alongside Mowatt and Livermore, Albion have Romaine Sawyers competing for a spot in central midfield.

But they want to make at least one more addition in that area – with the Baggies known to be interested in signing Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

The Express & Star understands an offer has been made to the 22-year-old, who is currently assessing his options with multiple clubs chasing his signature.

Reports also emerged over the weekend claiming Albion are interested in signing Villa’s Conor Hourihane.

The 30-year-old has an excellent record in the Championship and enjoyed a loan spell at Swansea last season.

But the Express & Star understands he is not the list of Albion targets..

One player who is likely to move between the clubs, though, is youngster Finn Azaz.

It is believed he has turned down a new deal with the Baggies in favour of moving to Villa.

Azaz joined Albion at the age of nine and spent last season out on loan at Cheltenham.

But it is understood he now plans to leave the club for Villa – with reports suggesting they will immediately send him out on loan to Newport County.