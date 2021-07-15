Salop league continues to go from strength to strength

League is taking off

The County FA-governed league, a step seven feeder league to the National League system, is preparing to enter its second season after a successful debut campaign, despite the severe challenges of Covid-19.

And the league has confirmed that the forthcoming season will see the number of divisions doubled from two to four, after under-17s and under-18s divisions from the Shropshire Minor league joined and will be now be run under Salop Leisure jurisdiction, to play on Sundays.

The Premier Division will remain at 14 clubs, with four changes from last season’s line-up.

Division One, meanwhile, has been boosted significantly, doubling in size from six clubs to 12.

Shropshire FA chiefs had revealed earlier in the summer that several more clubs had expressed initial interest in joining the league, but not followed through with an application.

League secretary Zoe Griffiths said: “Towards the end of last season we had an overwhelming response of interest, probably 20 clubs express interest in joining the league.

“That was mainly in Division One and a couple in the Premier League. But with those clubs, unfortunately, it was just an expression of interest rather than coming through with the application.

“Don’t get me wrong it’s still going to be stronger this season.”

Promoted to the Premier Division from Division One for this season are second tier champions Prees United and runners-up Morda United.

The Premier Division will also include Wem Town, who stepped down from the step six North West Counties League, and newcomers Hodnet FC.

Shrewsbury side Steam Wagon United, who led the way in the Premier until the league’s curtailment in January, have pulled out of the league after being told rules meant teams could not be named after public houses for the new season.

The secretary added: “Steam Wagon, from the Premier, have resigned from the league.

“It’s a shame, when the league was curtailed last season they were top and a strong outfit.

“Any clubs that wish to play in the Premier Division or Division One cannot have pub names.

“We informed all interested clubs when the notification for the AGM was sent out that a pub name would not be acceptable for season 21/22.

“And on that Steam Wagon decided to unfortunately not continue with their Saturday side and are withdrawing from the Salop Leisure.

“If you look around at step seven and feeder leagues, where clubs are promoted to step six, there are no pub names there.

AFC Bridgnorth Development and Albrighton were relegated to Division One, where they will be joined by Madeley Sports, who also opted to step down from the Premier.

Joining them in the boosted Division One will be new additions Broseley FC, Ercall Colts and Ercall Colts Rangers, Salop Rovers, Shrewsbury Juniors Reserves, St Martins Reserves and Sinclair United.

A team from Stoke Heath Prison had been in talks to join the league and attended the AGM, but have withdrawn their application due to Covid restrictions in the prison.

Action kicks off in both the Premier Division and Division One on Saturday, August 14.

Ludlow FC were second in the Premier Division last term and pushing for top spot and could compete to win promotion this season.

Griffiths added: “If we can get a full season in, with no disruptions, then those clubs in the Premier have the chance to gain promotion and play step six football.

“It is most definitely the hope is that under-18s teams move into the Division One and Premier Division.”

"We’ve always had player pathways in Shropshire, from junior league to under-16 and the Minor League.

“But I think it just stopped and nobody was sure where to go and what was available. At least these divisions are attached to our league and they can see a progression.”