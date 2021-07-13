West Brom in talks to sign Matt Clarke from Brighton

The Hawthorns

The centre-back joined the Seagulls from Portsmouth for around £4million back in 2019.

But he has spent the last two seasons impressing on loan in the Championship with Derby.

Clarke, who began his career with Ipswich, hasn't actually made a first-team appearance for Brighton.

But the 24-year-old now looks set to leave the Amex Stadium with Albion in talks to sign him.

According to reports, the two clubs are now locked in talks over a fee.

But the Baggies are believed to face competition for the defender – with Championship rivals Sheffield United also reportedly keen.

Recently appointed Albion head coach Valerien Ismael has tended to play with a back three throughout his managerial career.

He already has Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea and Cedric Kirpe in his ranks.

But it's likely the boss will want to sign another centre-back if he is to stick to with a three at the back system.

Albion will also be wary that Bartley has been linked with a move away.

According to reports, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are both considering offering the 30-year-old an instant return to the Premier League.

Bartley will be out of contract at The Hawthorns at the end of next season.

Elsewhere, the Express & Star understands Nick Davies, Albion’s former head of performance, has joined West Ham.

An expert in injury prevention, Davies joined the Baggies in 2018.

But he left the club by mutual consent last month following the arrival of Ismael as boss.

The Welshman has previously been head of sport science at West Ham, Norwich, Birmingham and Charlton.

And it is understood he has now rejoined the Hammers having previously worked with David Moyes in the past.

Elsewhere, Burnley have signed former Baggies youngster Harry Williams on a one-year-deal.

A centre-back, Williams spent six years in Albion’s academy.