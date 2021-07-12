Euro 2020 final: England player ratings vs Italy

England's Bukayo Saka stands dejected

Jordan Pickford

A solid performance from Pickford with two superb penalty saves.

Solid performance 9

Kyle Walker

Walker covered superbly in defence and overlapped Trippier brilliantly for the opening goal. In the second half he failed to make use of the space in front of him.

Good cover 7

John Stones

A commanding display from Stones who is becoming a mature defender. Comfortable with the ball at his feet as well as in the air. He defends with poise when facing his own goal.

Mature 8

Harry Maguire

Similar to his defensive partner, Maguire was commanding and dominant for large parts of the game. He did, however, panic with some of his clearances and passes.

Dominant 7

Kieran Trippier

The wing-back was a constant thorn in the Italian defence in the first half and caused Emerson all sorts of problems. He had acres of space and found Shaw at the back post with a sublime cross.

Acres of space 8

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips had his poorest game of the tournament against Denmark and started off in similar fashion in this game. But he grew into the game and became more influential with his ball-winning skills. A tireless runner.

Tireless 7

Declan Rice

Rice put in a Rolls Royce of a performance. Wonderful on the ball and exceptional at winning it back. A complete display from the Hammers man, who was unfortunate to be taken off.

Wonderful 9

Luke Shaw

Shaw was aggressive, pressed high and was a nightmare for Di Lorenzo. He took his goal with poise. In the second half, however, he dropped off too deep – as did the rest of the team.

Aggressive 8

Mason Mount

Fairly anonymous. Struggled all game to make an impact. Somehow, he was not taken off in 90 minutes.

Anonymous 5

Raheem Sterling

Sterling was a menace with the ball at his feet running at the Italy defence, but unfortunately it did not happen often enough. Still, he had some nice touches and worked extremely hard.

Hard worker 6

Harry Kane

A complete striker, Kane covered the other side of his game brilliantly by dropping deep and releasing the wing-backs but that reduced his impact in front of goal.

Dropped deep 7

Substitutes