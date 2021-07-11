Deflation at packed Shropshire pubs as England Euro excitement ends in despair

Nervous England fans at the New Bucks Head in Telford

England’s long wait for a major trophy goes on after Gareth Southgate’s side saw their dreams end in a heartbreaking fashion.

The country was at a standstill for the Three Lions’ biggest match in 55 years and Luke Shaw’s early stunner at a rocking Wembley had fans dreaming that football would be coming home rather than going to Rome.

But Italy wrested control of Sunday’s final and deservedly levelled through Leonardo Bonucci, with the match going to extra-time and on to spot-kicks after it ended 1-1.

In Shropshire, fans crammed into pubs and 1,000 people managed to secure tickets to watch the game on the big screen at AFC Telford’s New Bucks Head in Wellington.

Most people were just glad to see England play in such a huge game, and many were ecstatic to be watching with friends and family after such a difficult 16 months.

Joy as Luke Shaw puts England 1-0 up

At the nail-biting semi-final on Wednesday evening, fans were overjoyed to watch England beat Denmark 2-1 after going into extra time.

The atmosphere was no different on Sunday evening as fans were jumping with joy to be supporting their own team in the Euros final - the most significant game most people have ever seen.

A group of friends from Shrewsbury were the first people in The Salopian on Sunday morning when it opened at 11am.

Dan Hughes, Mike Mormil, Martin Kearns, Harry Inman and George Minshall, all aged 23, had been queueing outside the pub on Smithfield Road since 9.45am and managed to secure the first table in anticipation for the game at 8pm.

Dan said: “We have been working up to this for 22 years of our lives. After Covid, this is just what this country needs – it is bringing everyone together.”

His friend Martin added: “It is a once in a lifetime game and to celebrate it with friends I have known for 10 years is great.”

The Salopian in Shrewsbury was full to Covid capacity for the match

The boys said the fact England were in the final hadn’t yet sunk in and they wanted to appreciate it for the historic moment it was.

Mark Murch, 24, from Shrewsbury, said he was nervous for the game ahead but said it was a huge moment for England’s team.

“I have never been more nervous for a football game in my life,” he said.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us and I’m so excited.”

Italy celebrate winning on penalties

Alfie Maskell had painted his face red and white with the St George’s flag to mark the big day.

The 19-year-old said he was nervous but excited for the match and was disappointed not to see Jack Grealish start.

“After being in lockdown for so long, having the football on has been great.

“This game is probably the biggest in my lifetime and my whole family’s lifetime. The atmosphere is amazing at the pub, there’s so much anticipation for their final.

“I’ve booked the day off on Monday – I probably won’t go home until Tuesday.”

At AFC Telford’s New Bucks Head stadium, fans were equally as excited.

A technical glitch at the New Bucks Head

Tickets for the event were released on Friday evening and all 1,000 of them were snapped up within two hours.

Fans at the stadium could not contain their excitement as they filled the stands and sang chants until kick off.

The crowd was cheering with delight within the first five minutes as England’s Luke Shaw scored the first goal.

Ella Short and her friends Hannah and Martin Bunce managed to grab tickets and wanted to show support for England all the way from Telford for the momentous game.

Martin said: “I’m a huge football fan. I have been waiting 36 years for this moment. Now it’s actually here I’m nervous.”

Brothers Chris and Mike Smith and nephew Harry Smith, from Sutton Hill, headed to the stadium to enjoy the game with fellow fans.