History boys earn their shot at immortality

Now the first England team to reach the final of a European Championships, victory over Italy at Wembley on Sunday night would see them become the first to win a major tournament since you all know when.

After last night’s win over Denmark, supporters who have witnessed or read about those previous 55 years of heartbreak and frustration really will believe this time can be different.

For much of the evening this had all the hallmarks of England’s three previous failures at the last four stage since 1966: Scores level at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes, extra-time and the sense the tie really ought to have already been decided. Everyone knows what typically happens next. Except this time, it was England who triumphed, staying the course, continuing to put pressure on a visibly tiring opponent and eventually getting their reward.

There was, admittedly, some fortune. It was tough to spot the contact which sent Raheem Sterling tumbling to the ground and referee Danny Makkelie pointing to the spot. Even then, Harry Kane struck a soft penalty and was grateful that Kasper Schmeichel, the Danish keeper, pushed the ball straight back out to him.

This was also a night when England’s superior strength in depth certainly told against an opponent who have travelled an extra 3,000 miles during the knockout rounds.

Yet on the balance of play and across the whole piece, England deserved their breaks, after a performance which underlined the supreme mentality Southgate has established in his team.

Prior to this match the lingering question hanging over the Three Lions was how they would cope when something went wrong.

Half-an-hour in at a raucous Wembley, something did. Mikkel Damsgaard fired a brilliant free-kick beyond Jordan Pickford and for the first time in the tournament England were behind.

Yet there is an assuredness about Southgate’s team, which runs from the head coach down. Within nine minutes they were level, Simon Kjaer putting through his own net under pressure from Sterling, who only seconds earlier had missed a golden chance to equalise when he drilled straight at Schmeichel from close range.

Kjaer was left in a helpless position thanks to the proximity of Sterling and also the quality of the cross and run from Bukayo Saka, the Arsenal winger having been restored to the starting line-up in place of Jadon Sancho in the only change from the team which started the quarter-final against Ukraine. Not for the first time, a Southgate selection had been justified.

So too has his faith in Sterling, a player whose position was under scrutiny after a quiet end to the season at Manchester City but who has never let the England manager down.

Tellingly, despite the exploits of Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, all of whom made it on to the pitch at some time last night, it was Sterling who was the difference-maker in extra-time.

The sense of a new beginning was felt with the deafening noise generated by 60,000-plus supporters – the largest crowd to witness a match in the UK since the outbreak of the pandemic – greeting the players to the pitch, even if the fact both teams still had to emerge separately was a reminder things aren’t yet back to the way they were.

Even without such backing England have made a habit of starting matches brightly, yet this felt particularly quick.

Kane and Sterling, who combined to such brilliant effect early in Saturday’s quarter-final win over Ukraine, almost repeated the trick here, the striker’s cross from the right wing flying just a couple of feet out of the winger’s reach. Sterling then shot straight at Schmeichel when well placed.

Yet for the first time since the opening 10 minutes against Germany, nerves were also evident. Kalvin Phillips and Pickford both made mistakes in quick succession. Damsgaard curled wide as Wembley quietened and Sterling, so precise in those early minutes, allowed the ball to run over his feet and out of play.

It was just a couple of minutes after Pickford had set a new England record for the most minutes without conceding that his defences were breached for the first time in the tournament, Damsgaard sending a superb free-kick over the wall and over the goalkeeper’s outstretched right glove.

As Denmark’s players celebrated, Kane pointed both fingers at his head in a bid to calm his team-mates. Nine minutes later he pointed the ball in the direction of Saka, whose cross from the right was deflected high into the roof of the net from Kjaer for the 11th own goal of the tournament. The second half was breathless, frenetic, with both teams going close. Maguire thought he had put England ahead only for Schmeichel to claw his goal-bound header clear. Dolberg shot straight at Pickford after making space on the edge of the box.

England were the better side but the goal the moment they craved just never arrived. Schmeichel, for all their pressure, wasn’t seriously tested again before the end of the 90.

Prior to the start of extra-time, Southgate gathered his players and his staff in a huddle. One final rallying cry.

A short while later he was calling for the cavalry, Foden and Henderson introduced, the former for his first action since the 0-0 draw with Scotland nearly three weeks ago.

Yet it was Sterling, as he so often has in recent weeks, who provided the moment inspiration, dancing, near forcing his way into the box before tumbling under the challenge of Joakim Maehle.

Kane, normally dependable as the sun rising from the spot, hit probably the worst penalty of his life. Schmeichel saved, could not hold it and a grateful and relieved Kane swept home the rebound.

The job was not yet done. Denmark, down to 10 men through injury, still went close through Martin Braithwaite.