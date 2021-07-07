Jason Francis remembered by former clubs

The Jason Francis Memorial Cup match between Market Drayton v Bridgnorth, at Market Drayton FC

Jason’s former football sides AFC Bridgnorth and Market Drayton Town pitched in for the Memorial Cup, held annually in honour of the former player, who died in Australia in late 2018.

Drayton, where versatile full-back Jason won a number of promotions and was a pivotal member of a successful first-team squad, won the Greenfields contest 2-0 but the result was immaterial as the clash – taking place for the second time – was played in the ‘right spirit’.

Drayton chairman Mick Murphy admitted the afternoon was tough for all those who were close to the popular and committed former player, but was pleased with how the afternoon played out.

“For me and the people there at the time going through the leagues with Jason, we probably find it quite tough,” Murphy said. “It was played in the right spirit, a nice competitive game. He was the fittest lad in the squad, would play anywhere, give you 100 per cent.

“If we had 11 Jason Francises in the side we’d be nearer the top of the league than the bottom. “He was very popular. Just a really nice guy. You’d finish matches where he’s worked for 90 minutes and he’d be warming down on his own for 20 minutes after, that was his commitment. He was that sort of person.”

Jason’s family and friends, including dad Steve, were on hand to present the trophy along with a crowd of around 100 spectators. £500 was raised to be split between the Air Ambulance and Help for Heroes charities, as selected by the Francis family. Jason spent time working in the Royal Air Force.

Drayton’s Jordan Davies netted a fine strike from 18 yards in the first period before Essa Sawyers rounded off the win.

The fixture is also memory of Alice Robinson, Jason’s girlfriend, who died the following day.

Jason, who was nicknamed ‘Franna’, turned to represent his hometown club at rugby when a knee injury affected his football. He played rugby for both Bridgnorth and Newport.

He and Alice had been living in Australia for around a year. Jason was playing rugby for Cottesloe in Western Australia, near Perth.

“We were all really pleased with how it went. Mick Murphy at Drayton looked after us really well,” said new AFC Bridgnorth joint-boss Kev Heseltine.

“We just took on board why we were there while trying to get the best out of the players. The game was played in the right atmosphere and spirit.

“He’s well-remembered around the town, he was a cracking lad as well as a really good sportsman.”

Drayton, meanwhile, have been continuing their pre-season preparations under boss Richard Brown with a busy friendly schedule.

They were also in action on Monday evening, where Brown rotated his side and used a total of 18 players in the 2-0 victory against Newcastle-under-Lyme visitors Wolstanton United.