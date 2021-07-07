Harry Redknapp backs Gareth Southgate over Jack Grealish’s role

England's Jack Grealish during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium

Grealish has been an influential figure in England’s run to the semi-finals, after setting up the only goal in the group stage win over the Czech Republic and then having a hand in both goals in the Three Lions’ last-16 triumph against Germany.

But the match against the Czechs remains the 25-year-old’s only start of the tournament so far, while he did not make it on to the pitch during Saturday’s 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine.

Instead Southgate has ignored the public clamour for Grealish to be given more playing time and to this point has been proven right, with England reaching their second major tournament semi-final in three years.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp, who admits he wanted to see Grealish in the team at the start of the tournament, believes Southgate deserves credit for sticking to his guns.

“We would have all picked different teams at the start. We would have all liked to see Grealish in the team and he has played bit-parts,” said Redknapp.

“But Gareth has stuck to his guns and you have to give him an awful lot of credit for that.

“He has not been swayed by the press or public opinion. A lot of people didn’t agree with his selections but he has stuck by his beliefs and been proved right.

“I think you have to give him massive credit. He has proved himself to be a very strong character and manager.”

England’s progress to tonight’s semi-final against Denmark has been characterised by Southgate’s measured tactics and a willingness to rotate his attacking players.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho did not feature at all prior to the quarter-final but could keep his place against the Danes. Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka has also made a big impact, while Manchester City’s Phil Foden has not featured since starting the opening two group matches.