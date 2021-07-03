Sevilla at Villa for pre-season

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Dean Smith’s lot are in for a tough test against the Spanish outfit – who came fourth in the league last term and have won the Europa League in four of the last eight years – on Saturday, August 7 (3pm).

Villa have also announced friendlies at Walsall on Wednesday, July 21 (7.30pm) and Stoke on Saturday, July 24 (3pm), while Nottingham Forest will make their way over to the Bodymoor Heath training ground for a behind-closed-doors fixture on Wednesday, July 28 (1pm).

Smith’s charges are looking to add more friendlies to their summer schedule, too, as they hope to start 2021/22 in style against promoted Watford.

The club added: “The match against Nottingham Forest will not be accessible to supporters but full ticket details for our other three confirmed fixtures will be released in due course.