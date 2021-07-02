Phil Parkinson wants to lift Wrexham

By Lewis Cox

Phil Parkinson is focused on ending Wrexham’s 13-year exile from the Football League after being named new boss of The Racecourse club.

The experienced former Bradford, Bolton and Sunderland boss is the first managerial appointment from Hollywood ownership duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and has penned a 12-month rolling contract.

He replaces Dean Keates, who was sacked at the end of last season following his failure to lead Wrexham into the National League play-offs after the club’s long absence from the top four tiers.

“Wrexham are an EFL club in all but the one thing that matters, league status, and we have a very clear objective with the work starting immediately,” Parkinson said.

“The club didn’t need selling to me, it sold itself and I wanted to be part of the journey this club is about to embark upon.”

Chorley-born Parkinson, 53, was sacked by Sunderland last November. He has also managed Colchester, Hull and Charlton.

Steve Parkin has been appointed as his new assistant.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

