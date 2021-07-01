Jack Grealish: Play like we’re facing the best side in the world

England's Jack Grealish

Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Germany has set up a quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, a tie the Three Lions will enter as clear favourites to progress.

But while a first-ever knockout win inside 90 minutes at a European Championships has set off a wave of euphoria and optimism among supporters, Villa skipper Grealish has promised England’s players are keeping their feet on the ground.

He said: “Everyone we play is going to be difficult. We are going to take every game as though we are playing the best team in the world.

“Whoever you play is going to be a difficult team. They are in the quarter-finals for a reason.

“That is what the manager has said to us. If we don’t perform in the next game, Tuesday means nothing. We have our heads focused.

“Is it coming home? I hope so. It is something which would be brilliant to be involved in. But as I say, we are taking it one game at a time and fingers crossed.”

Grealish played a key role in England’s first victory over Germany in a knockout tie since the 1966 World Cup final, after coming off the bench as a second-half substitute.

Having played a part in the move for Raheem Sterling’s 75th-minute opener, the 25-year-old then set up Harry Kane for England’s second goal 11 minutes later. Grealish’s performances since winning his first Three Lions cap last September have seen him rapidly installed as a fan favourite and Southgate’s decision to initially leave him on the bench against Germany drew some pre-match criticism.

But the Villa ace, who has started just one of England’s four matches at the tournament so far, later saluted the head coach for pulling off a tactical ‘masterclass’.

“It was a masterclass, wasn’t it? Fair play to the manager and the coaching staff. They changed it up. We matched Germany up and it worked in our favour.

“I thought we were brilliant. It was our best performance of these Euros and I thought there were some outstanding individual displays, particularly Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire to name just a couple.”

Grealish’s own contribution was hailed by Declan Rice. The West Ham midfielder, who himself enjoyed an excellent match nullifying the threat of German duo Leon Goretzka and Toni Kroos, said: “Jack’s Jack. We know how good he is. I put him up there with the best five players I’ve ever played with. He’s that good.

“When you’ve got someone like that to come off the bench, he’s always going to change the game and make an impact. To a man, we were outstanding.”

Saturday’s quarter-final in Rome is the first match England will have played away from Wembley since the start of the tournament.