Aston Villa weigh up expansion plan

Villa Park.

Villa’s rapid rise from the bottom half of the Championship to mid-table in the Premier League over the past three years has seen interest soar, with the club selling a record 30,000 season tickets for the 2019/20 season.

Villa have now begun exploring long-term options to improve their home ground and eventually increase capacity.

Chief executive Christian Purslow told a recent meeting of Villa’s fans consultation group a strategy to gradually expand Villa Park over the next decade is being developed, with the waiting list for season tickets a key indicator of demand.

Any increase in capacity would be dependent on a sustained run of strong results on the pitch and likely be done in three to four stages.

Villa Park can currently hold 42,682 supporters, with the most recent expansion the building of the Trinity Road Stand 20 years ago.