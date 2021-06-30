Aston Villa waiting on pre-season plan

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Players not on international duty this summer are due to report back to Bodymoor Heath next week.

A number of friendly matches have been arranged, though some details of Villa’s schedule prior to their Premier League opener at Watford on August 14 are yet to be confirmed.

The club drew up different plans which could be altered at short notice, dependent on the state of the pandemic, with boss Dean Smith remaining hopeful his team would be able to travel abroad at some point during pre-season.

With the likes of Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Martinez still involved in international duty, Villa’s numbers will be reduced during the early weeks of pre-season, with Smith ready to call up a number of the club’s talented under-23 players to fill the breach.