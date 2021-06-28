West Brom threaten legal action over Matheus Pereira sale allegations

Matheus Pereira (AMA)

A report in The Times today alleges the now departed sporting and technical director Luke Dowling had conversations with an agent over the possible sale of Pereira, which the newspaper claimed would have broken Fifa regulations as well as avoided possible tax in China and the UK.

The Times alleges that Dowling initiated talks with an agent over the possible sale of the Brazilian midfielder which the newspaper claims would have seen a fraction of a potential £25million fee cost paid, while disguising the remainder of a potential £25million fee.

It comes after China initiated a transfer tax on the purchase of football players to limit the huge amounts Chinese Super League clubs were paying to recruit foreign players.

As well as a salary cap, China placed a tax on purchases of more than around £5m for foreign players, which meant the same figure had to be paid to Chinese football youth development. This doubled the cost of transfers to buying clubs in China.

Dowling left the club two weeks ago, in what the club said was by mutual consent amid reports of disagreements between himself and Chinese owner Guochuan Lai.

In a statement given to The Times, Dowling denied any allegation of wrongdoing. In it he said: “This story relates to a transfer that never happened.

"The conversation was exploratory and, based on the information I had at the time, I believed that the proposal outlined was a legitimate one.

"As soon as this was called into question, I reported this to the club and had no further dealings. I categorically deny any wrongdoing.”

Albion said in their statement this morning: "West Bromwich Albion Football Club is aware of an article published by The Times on Monday, June 28.

"The club has sought the advice of its lawyers and will now explore all available legal options in response to the claims made by the newspaper in both its print and online editions.

"Albion were approached last week by The Times and promptly responded to their queries via the club’s lawyers.

"The club abides by all applicable laws and regulations concerning the transfer of the registrations of players and would not sanction a transfer that was not in accordance with such laws and regulations.

"Discussions about prospective transfers, that may or may not occur for many reasons, are commonplace and are confidential. Matheus Pereira was an important member of the club throughout last season and he remains registered with the club.

"The club can also confirm the claims made by The Times are in no way connected to the agreement to part company with Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling.