Aston Villa star Jack Grealish's future on hold until after Euros

England's Jack Grealish

Talks over a new contract for Grealish began earlier this month with Villa determined to fend off serious interest from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola, the City boss, is a big admirer of the 25-year-old and the Premier League champions have indicated they are ready to test Villa’s resolve with reports of a £100million bid.

But no bid is expected until after Euro 2020, with Grealish for now focused solely on chasing glory with England.

Grealish made his first major tournament start in last week’s 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and is hoping to keep his place when Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions face Germany in the last-16 at Wembley tomorrow night.

His future is again set to be the story of the summer at Villa.

Grealish signed a new five-year deal only last September but Villa, who have based their transfer strategy on the basis he will be staying, are ready to offer another increase on his £125,000-a-week wages.

The club have already broken their transfer record for the third summer running with the capture of Emi Buendia from Norwich in a £38million deal.

A second, improved bid for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is also being considered with Dean Smith looking to increase his attacking options.

Grealish, meanwhile, is hoping to win a 10th senior international cap against Germany.

“I can’t wait. These are the games that you dream of being involved in,” he said.

“Tickets are like gold dust, I’ve had so many people asking me.

“I think, for all of us, it’s the games where you really do make a name for yourself and if I could be involved it would be a dream come true.