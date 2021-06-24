West Brom Championship fixture list 2021/22: Albion face seaside trip on opening weekend

Albion will be opening their campaign on the road (AMA)

The 2021/22 campaign will hopefully see the return of full capacity crowds to English football.

And the Baggies – who are closing in on the appointment of Valerien Ismael as boss – face a tough opening month as they bid to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

They kick things off with an away clash at Bournemouth on August 7.

They will then host Luton at The Hawthorns on August 14 and Sheffield United on August 18.

Trips to Blackburn and Peterborough then conclude the opening month.

September starts with home games against Millwall and Derby before a trip to Preston North End. The Baggies then host QPR before travelling to Cardiff.

The derby against Blues will take place on October 16 at The Hawthorns, the reverse fixture will take place at St Andrew's on April 2.

As always, December will be a hectic time with the Baggies playing five games in the month and again on New Year's Day.

Albion travel to Pride Park to face Derby on Boxing Day. Preston North End will visit The Hawthorns on December 29, before Cardiff then head to the West Midlands on January 1.

The Baggies season ends with a home game against Barnsley – the team Albion are set to poach Ismael from.

Nottingham Forest (a), Coventry (h) and Reading (a) are the three fixtures leading up to it.

All fixture dates announced are subject to change once television broadcasters confirm their picks.

West Brom fixtures 2021/22:

August:

7 - Bournemouth (a)

14 - Luton (h)

18 - Sheffield United (h)

21 - Blackburn (a)

28 - Peterborough (a)

September:

11 - Millwall (h)

14 - Derby (h)

18 - Preston (a)

25 - QPR (h)

28 - Cardiff (a)

October:

2 - Stoke (a)

16 - Birmingham City (h)

20 - Swansea (a)

23 - Bristol City - (h)

30 - Fulham (a)

November:

3 - Hull (h)

6 - Middlesbrough (h)

20 - Huddersfield (a)

23 - Blackpool (a)

27 - Nottingham Forest (h)

December:

4 - Coventry (a)

11 - Reading (h)

18 - Barnsley (a)

26 - Derby (a)

29 - Preston (h)

January:

1 - Cardiff (h)

15 - QPR (a)

22 - Peterborough (h)

29 - Millwall (a)

February:

5 - Bournemouth (h)

9 - Sheffield United (a)

12 - Blackburn (h)

19 - Luton (a)

22 - Middlesbrough (a)

26 - Swansea (h)

March:

5 - Hull (a)

12 - Huddersfield (h)

15 - Fulham (h)

19 - Bristol City (a)

April:

2 - Birmingham (a)

9 - Stoke (h)

15 - Blackpool (h)

18 - Nottingham Forest (a)

23 - Coventry City (h)

30 - Reading (a)

May: