Aston Villa agree new sponsor deal

Villa Park.

The Chinese company’s logo will feature on the club’s home and away kits next season, replacing the gaming firm LT. Online car dealer Cazoo remains Villa’s front of shirt sponsor.

Villa chief commercial officer Nicola Ibbetson said: “We are incredibly excited for OB Sports to be joining us as a principal partner from the 2021/22 season.

“This partnership will help to bring the Aston Villa brand closer to our international fans and we look forward to a season of exciting plans together.”

Italian giants Juventus are among the clubs to have also had sponsorship deals with OB Sports.