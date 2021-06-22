Aston Villa's Jack Grealish ‘will thrive in the spotlight’

England's Jack Grealish and Romania's Razvan Marin

The Three Lions scored only once in their first two matches of the tournament and there is an increasing clamour for boss Gareth Southgate to give Grealish a chance against the Czechs, in a match which will decide the outcome of Group D.

Grealish has so far been limited to one substitute appearance but former Villa and Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes the 25-year-old will relish any added responsibility.

“I don’t think that is a problem for Jack Grealish, I think he thrives on that attention,” he said.

“The camera is constantly on him and he knows that, he has been outstanding for Aston Villa and has still only played eight games for England.