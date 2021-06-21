Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish has an admirer in Stephen O'Donnell

England's Jack Grealish gestures to the fans at the end of the international friendly match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping.

There is a growing clamour throughout the country for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to start Grealish against the Czech Republic tomorrow.

But O’Donnell revealed how he helped shackle the threat of the 25-year-old when he came off the bench to face Scotland – with advice from Villa’s John McGinn key.

“He (Grealish) had just come on, he was nice and fresh,” O’Donnell said.

“Normally when the fresh wingers come on that’s when you’re a bit tired so I thought ‘I just need to hit him here’, so I gave him a wee hit.

“Thankfully John McGinn had given me some tips, he said if he comes on you need to be nibbling in his ear but don’t be critical, be complimentary.

“So the full time he was on I was telling him how good looking he was and I love his calves and asking him how he got his hair to look like that.

“He (McGinn) said if you tell him he’s hopeless or kick him really, really hard, he gets up and gives it back at you.