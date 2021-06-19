Aston Villa defender Bjorn Engels heading back to Belgium

Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels (right)

The 26-year-old, who joined from French side Reims just under two years ago, is set to return to his native Belgium where it he will join Royal Antwerp.

The defender arrived at Villa Park following the claret and blues’ promotion back to the Premier League and initially impressed as he forged a central defensive partnership with Tyrone Mings.

However, a loss of form and injuries have left the former Belgium under-21 stopper well down the pecking order, behind regular right-sided centre-half Ezri Konsa as well as Kortney Hause.

Villa paid around £7million for Engels but it is unclear how much of that fee they are likely to recoup.

Meanwhile, returning star Ashley Young is aiming to get Villa back into Europe and insists doing that is what ‘everybody affiliated with the club wants’.

The 35-year-old has arrived on a free transfer from Inter Milan – signing a one-year deal – having previously scored 38 goals in 190 appearances in claret and blue.

Young’s first spell at Villa Park saw them get into the Uefa Cup under Martin O’Neill, and the former England international wants to go on a similar journey under Dean Smith.

“I think I’m lost for words about being back in the Premier League, with a club I have such fond memories of,” he said.

“This club is massive. This club should be in Europe year in and year out.

“It’s what the manager is building. You can see it from the outside. Speaking to him, you can see it.

“The owners, everybody affiliated to the club wants European football.

“Us as a club, I can see that’s what they want. That’s what Villa as a whole should be challenging for every season.”

Young is back with Villa a decade after leaving for Manchester United, where he won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

He has spent the last 18 months at Inter and although he found life in Italy tough because of the Covid-19 outbreak, he played a significant role in their Serie A title triumph last campaign.

Young made 26 appearances for them in the league last term and says he feels as sharp as ever.

“It’d never been in my head to go and play abroad,” he added.

“But the opportunity arose, and I’ve got the ambition to keep playing.

“I know that I’m fit, and my chances at United were limited.

“I could’ve stayed there as they asked me to sign a one-year extension, but I was ready to go to Inter and try something new.

“It was nice to go there in the January but by March, the pandemic had come, so it was a bit of a struggle.

“It was tough, but to get to the end of the 18 months with a Serie A title was unbelievable.

“I loved my time out there, but I always had it in my head that I wanted to be back in England.