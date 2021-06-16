Aston Villa Premier League fixture list 2021/22: Dean Smith's side to face Watford on opening weekend

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

The 2021/22 campaign will hopefully see the return of full capacity crowds in English football.

And Villa fans will be desperate to get into Villa Park and see their team build on the progress of the last two years.

Dean Smith's side secured their top flight status on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

Then last season they secured an 11th place finish as they continue to make headway in the top flight.

Now the club is hoping the 2021/22 campaign will lead to a push for a Europe.

And they will kick things off with an away clash at recently promoted Watford - who finished second in the Championship last season.

Smith's will then host Newcastle before the boss' former side Brentford visit Villa Park at the end of August.

September starts with a trip to Champions League winners Chelsea before tough games against Everton (h) and Manchester United (a).

The first derby of the season will be the following month with Villa scheduled to host Wolves on October 16, the reverse fixture will take place at Molineux on April 2.

As always, December will be a hectic time with Smith's side playing six games in the month.

Chelsea at home will be their Boxing Day fixture while they will then travel to Leeds on December 28.

Smith and his players will then get to travel to Brentford's new Griffin Park stadium on January 1.

Villa's Premier League season ends with a tough clash away at Manchester City.

They will expect to pick up points in the three games leading up to the trip to the Etihad, though, with the Villians taking on Norwich (h) on April 30, Burnley (a) on May 7 and Crystal Palace (h) on May 15.

All fixture dates announced are subject to change once television broadcasters confirm their picks.

Aston Villa fixtures 2021/22:

August:

14 - Watford (a)

21 - Newcastle (h)

28 - Brentford (h)

September:

11 - Chelsea (a)

18 - Everton (h)

25 - Manchester United (a)

October:

2 - Spurs (a)

16 - Wolves (h)

23 - Arsenal (a)

30 - West Ham (h)

November:

6 - Southampton (a)

20 - Brighton (h)

27 - Crystal Palace (a)

30 - Manchester City (h)

December:

4 - Leicester City (h)

11 - Liverpool (a)

14 - Norwich (a)

18 - Burnley (h)

26 - Chelsea (h)

28 - Leeds (a)

January:

1 - Brentford (a)

15 - Manchester United (h)

22 - Everton (a)

February:

8 - Leeds (h)

12 - Newcastle (a)

19 - Watford (h)

26 - Brighton (a)

March:

5 - Southampton (h)

12 - West Ham (a)

19 - Arsenal (h)

April:

2 - Wolves (a)

9 - Spurs (h)

16 - Liverpool (h)

23 - Leicester City (a)

30 - Norwich (h)

May:

7 - Burnley (a)

15 - Crystal Palace (h)