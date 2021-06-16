Aston Villa eyeing Ashley Young return

Inter Milan's Ashley Young

Young is a free agent having turned down the offer of a new contract at Inter Milan, where he has been for the past 18 months.

The 35-year-old starred for Villa under Martin O'Neill before moving to Manchester United a decade ago.

Signed from Watford for £10million in 2007, Young was sold to United four years later for a fee of around £16m.

He played 190 times for the claret and blues, scoring 37 times before moving to Old Trafford, where he was converted to a full-back.

Young, who turns 36 next month, had been in discussions with boyhood club Watford, newly promoted back to the Premier League, as well as Burnley.