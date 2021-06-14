Emi Buendia learns of ‘very good things’ at Aston Villa

Club-record signing Emi Buendia believes he will find it easy to settle in at Villa – having already heard ‘a lot of very good things’.

Argentinian playmaker Buendia has been snapped up on a five-year deal from Norwich, for a fee which could rise to £38million.

He is excited to get going at Villa Park, too, after lots of positive conversations with compatriot Emiliano Martinez about the club.

“He already told me about a lot of the club and the city,” said Buendia. “He told me a lot of very good things about everything. Of course, to have someone like him is very good for my adaptation. So it will be better.

“But, already, it’s my fourth year in England so I can speak with every team-mate like normal.

“He told me about the very good group in the team, they are good people there. So I think it will be easy for me.”

Buendia was Villa’s number one target this summer and they managed to get him ahead of Arsenal.

He joined for an initial £33m, though the fee could eventually rise by a further £5m depending on add-ons.

A sell-on clause is also thought to have been included in the deal.

The 24-year-old arrives at Villa after an incredible season for Norwich, scoring 15 goals and registering 16 assists to be crowned Championship player of the year.

Buendia, who is away on international duty with Argentina, added: “It’s a really good move for me.

“I’m excited to start to train as soon as possible, to meet the players, the staff and everyone there.”

