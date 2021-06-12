Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish putting John McGinn friendship on hold

England's Jack Grealish

The Three Lions take on Zlatko Dalic’s side in their opening match of the competition tomorrow.

It remains to be seen if Grealish will start the game despite a clamour for him to play following his impressive performances in the recent friendlies against Austria and Romania.

Croatia broke England’s hearts back in 2018 when they beat them in the semi-finals of the World Cup thanks to an extra-time goal from striker Mario Mandzukic.

And while Grealish wasn’t involved three years ago, he says England are using that game as motivation heading into tomorrow’s encounter.

“I was devastated at the time, watching the game,” Grealish said when asked about what he remembers from the match three years ago.

“But I think we can definitely use it as inspiration. Croatia are obviously a brilliant side and have talented players all over the pitch.

“They got players from some big clubs as well.

“But it is a game we will go into full of confidence. We feel like we have had good preparation.

“England have played them a few times now and we know it is going to be a difficult game but we are looking forward to it.”

After the Croatia match, England take on rivals Scotland in their second group match.

That game will take place at Wembley on Friday.

And the clash could see Grealish go toe-to-toe with Villa team mate McGinn.

And the 25-year-old revealed the pair are now putting their friendship to one side until the derby has been played.

“I think definitely Scotland are a danger,” Grealish continued. “I think they are a really good side.

“They have got John McGinn, Che Adams, (Andy) Robertson, (Kieran) Tierney and (Scott) McTominay.

“They are all established Premier League players who have played most of the season.

“I think they will pose a threat to everyone. And it being Scotland, they will be running and doing everything 10 times harder because it is England.

“I have been having a laugh and a joke with John McGinn over the past few months about the game.