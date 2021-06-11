Ipswich interested in West Brom's Rekeem Harper

Rekeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Lee Peltier.

The box-to-box midfielder was just a teenager when he broke into the Baggies side during the 2018/19 season.

That year he made 23 appearances for the club and was subsequently linked with moves to Tottenham and Norwich.

Despite interest from elsewhere, Harper decided to commit his future to the Baggies by signing a new three-year deal.

But ever since his career has at The Hawthorns has stalled.

Harper has featured just 16 times for the club over the past two years and spent the second part of last season on loan at Birmingham.

And now it seems the Birmingham-born star’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

It is understood Ipswich initially contacted Albion in the hope of signing Harper on loan.

But the Baggies were more keen on a permanent transfer with the Tractor Boys subsequently making an offer – reported to be £500,000.

It is understood the deal could reach £1million if additional clauses are met.

Ipswich have strong connections with the Baggies.

Town chairman Michael O’Leary and CEO Mark Ashton both worked at The Hawthorns earlier in their careers.

Whether those relationships will be enough to convince Harper to join the League One side remain to be seen, with other clubs also believed to be keen on the former England under-19 international.

Speaking last month, Harper said he hoped to return to Albion following his loan at Blues and earn a regular spot in the first-team.

“My intentions from the off have been to go back to West Brom and give myself a fighting chance to get in the team and help the team,” Harper told The High Press podcast.

“That is my goal – to go back to West Brom and nail down a position in the team.

“Depending on the formation, there could be two midfield spots up for grabs or three.