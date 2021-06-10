Robins take flight to Park Hall for their European home ties

A general view of Park Hall

The Robins laid a 3G surface at their home ground back in 2014 and it is regularly assessed by the governing bodies.

It was used in their 2015 European campaign but seven years on it now doesn’t meet the required FIFA regulations to hold European fixtures.

That means the Robins will have to play their home ties in the competition at The New Saints’ Park Hall ground.

Finance director Barry Gardner said the club have known for a few years this could be the case – although it is disappointing.

He explained: We’ve known for a couple of years that it has to meet different FIFA regulations, and that is always going to be a challenge as its used by all teams, the academy and the community.

“There are new rules set to come into play which will make it even harder for clubs to pass tests while also getting the revenue from their pitches.

“That is something we are going to have to look at going forward, but for now we will have to go to TNS for our home games in Europe.”

Despite the fact the Robins can’t play at home on their return to the European stage this summer, they will be backed by a possible full crowd at Park Hall.

The ground holds around 1,000 seats and Gardner hopes that all tickets will be snapped up – but with the club looking at special deals to bring fans from Mid Wales to Oswestry.

“It will cost us a bit to rent the ground but it isn’t massive,” he added.

“The news on fans is great. You can get 1,000 people on seats so we hope the majority of Newtown fans come.