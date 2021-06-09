Robert Snodgrass: Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish can take Euros by storm

England's Jack Grealish

The Scot, now at Albion, reckons Grealish has the potential to be one of the stars of the summer if given his chance by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Villa skipper Grealish, who impressed in warm-up wins over Austria and Romania, faces an anxious wait to see if he will start England’s tournament opener against Croatia on Sunday.

“Every single time I watch Jack he looks like he’s getting better,” said Snodgrass, who spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Villa from West Ham.

“I’ve not seen anyone like him. He’s the closest to Gascoigne I’ve seen. He takes it anywhere, he dribbles past people. If he plays every game he’ll be one of the players of the tournament.”

Grealish has won seven England caps since making his international breakthrough last September.

“A lot of people questioned him for a good few years and he knew that,” Snodgrass added. “But every kid should watch Jack. There are a lot of off-field things people have spoken about and that’s my pet hate.

“We speak a lot about the negatives but no-one sees the work going on behind the scenes and that kid works as hard as I’ve ever seen.”