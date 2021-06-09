No return for Roy Hodgson – despite West Brom contact

Roy Hodgson

The Express & Star understands the Baggies did contact Hodgson to see if he would like to be considered for a return to The Hawthorns.

But while the ex-England head coach thoroughly enjoyed his time at club, Hodgson said he wants to have a break from the game before deciding his next move.

After four years at Crystal Palace, Hodgson left Selhurst Park when his contract expired at the end of last season. The 73-year-old had been tipped to retire. But Hodgson isn’t sure if he wants to call it a day, accept another job or take on a different role in the game.

Following the departure of Sam Allardyce, Albion made contact with Hodgson to see if he would like to be considered for the head coach role.

Back in February, 2011, he was named Baggies boss and enjoyed 18 successful months at the club before being appointed England manager.

But Hodgson told them he wants some time away from frontline management to rest and assess his options going forward.

Allardyce announced he would leave Albion following relegation from the Premier League three weeks ago.

The Express & Star understands interviews for the job concluded over the weekend. Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been interviewed for the role and is understood to be keen on taking charge at The Hawthorns.

But Lincoln boss – and former Baggies midfielder – Michael Appleton is the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers.

Meanwhile, former Albion loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles has admitted he is open to leaving Arsenal on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old featured 15 times for the Baggies last season.

“I want a decision – I want some clarity,” he said. “And then hopefully I can get to work with whoever I need to get to work with.