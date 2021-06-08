Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins up for PFA Fans' Award

Ollie Watkins, pictured with Jack Grealish, enjoyed an excellent debut Premier League season.

The 25-year-old’s excellent debut Premier League campaign is recognised with a place on the six-man shortlist.

Watkins scored 14 top flight goals after joining Villa from Brentford in a then club-record £28million deal last September.

The Exeter academy product scored a hat-trick in the historic 7-2 win over Liverpool and missed only one league match over the course of the season.

Watkins’ efforts were rewarded with a senior England call-up and he duly netted on his Three Lions debut against San Marino in March.

He joins Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool’s Mo Salah on the award shortlist.