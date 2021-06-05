Ellesmere Rangers helping the community

Fans watch on during the pre-season friendly between Ellesmere Rangers and AFC Telford United at Beech Grove, Ellesmere

The Swans will host Welsh football big-hitters The New Saints, who play at Oswestry, for their first pre-season friendly of the summer next Saturday.

The friendly will be held at Rangers' Beech Grove home and, instead of charging punters on entry, proceeds raised will go towards one of their community food banks.

The fixture will kick-off at 11.30am, so fans can stay behind at the club's bar afterwards to watch Wales' European Championships opener against Switzerland at 2pm.