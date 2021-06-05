Aston Villa closing in on Emi Buendia in £35million club record deal

Emi Buendia

The 24-year-old Argentine, currently away on international duty, is due to undergo a medical in South America after Villa agreed a deal worth around £35million with the Canaries.

Buendia is now poised to become Dean Smith’s first signing of the summer with Villa hoping to complete the move early next week.

Smith has been eager to bolster the creativity in his squad to ease the burden on skipper Jack Grealish.

Buendia, who scored 15 goals and created 16 more while helping Norwich win the Championship last season, was quickly identified as a top target.