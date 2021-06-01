‘World class’ Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish backed to be the star of the Euros

England's Jack Grealish.

Gareth Southgate submits his squad for the rearranged competition today, when there are sure to be faces that would have not been included had the tournament gone ahead last summer.

Manchester City talent Foden has become an important player since making his debut last September, when Villa skipper Jack Grealish also made his international bow.

The duo add to the Three Lions’ exciting attacking options, with ex-City, Villa and England defender Richards tipping them for big things this summer.

“Listen, remember you heard it here, if Jack Grealish goes and he’s injury-free he will be the star of the tournament,” former England right-back Richards said.

“I will stand by that comment (that) Jack Grealish right now, regardless of what team he’s playing in, he is world-class.”

Asked who he thinks will be the breakout star of the tournament, Richards said at the BBC Sport Euro 2020 media launch: “Phil Foden, maybe.

“I mean, Grealish I’m a massive fan of – we all know, we see him week in, week out. Unfortunately he’s had an injury.

“But Foden we didn’t know if he was going to be able to hold down his spot in Man City’s team but he showed everyone what he can definitely do at this level.

“He’s played in a Champions League final, he can play in a variety of different positions - off the left, false nine, the right, as a midfielder.

“So, if there’s anyone I had to put a bet on who would do well at (the tournament) it would have to be Foden because we’ve seen he can do it at this level.

“I won’t be surprised if he did because the quality is there for everyone to see.”

Meanwhile, Alan Shearer is confident England captain Harry Kane will not be distracted by ongoing uncertainty about his Tottenham future heading into Euro 2020.

The 27-year-old has the chance to follow in Bobby Moore’s footsteps by leading the Three Lions to Wembley glory and winning the national team’s first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

England fell agonisingly short of reaching the final in Russia three years ago, with Gareth Southgate’s men upsetting the odds to reach the semi-finals as Kane’s six-goal haul saw him win the Golden Boot.

Shearer, who moved to boyhood club Newcastle from Blackburn after starring at Euro 96, expects the Premier League’s top scorer to be back among the leading sharpshooters at this summer’s tournament and to ignore background noise about his Spurs future.

“He comes into it after winning the Golden Boot in the World Cup and he’ll also probably come into it on the back of having to sort his future out with Spurs,” the former Newcastle and England striker said.

“I went into Euro 96 with Blackburn and of course had the tournament and then had a decision to make myself after it.

“It sounds like he’s made that decision already. I don’t think that will affect him at all, even if it’s not sorted out, which we don’t think it will be.

“But with the talent (in the squad), with the added options of our full-backs - whether he plays three or four at the back - then I’m pretty sure that Harry will score goals and will be right up there challenging for that Golden Boot.