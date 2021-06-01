Okay Yokuslu wants top-flight move

Okay Yokuslu (AMA)

The Turkish international made a huge impression at The Hawthorns after being snapped up on loan from Celta Vigo on February 1.

The Express & Star understands Yokuslu enjoyed his time with the Baggies and also living in Birmingham.

And if Albion had secured survival, the 27-year-old would have been keen to join the club on a permanent basis.

Since leaving though, Yokuslu has been linked with a move to Leeds.

And he admits the Premier League is where he sees himself next season with the midfielder having told Celta Vigo he wants to leave the club.

“I have a contract with Celta Vigo for two more years,” Yokuslu said.

“I don’t have clear information about the financial situation of the club.

“But frankly, they can put me up for transfer. I want to stay in the Premier League. I had a good season there.

“But we don’t know what will happen.”

Meanwhile, Cheltenham chairman Andy Wilcox has confirmed his side want to sign Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on loan again next season.

As well as winning promotion with the Robins, 19-year-old also received a call-up into the England under-21 squad during the 2020/21 campaign.

With Sam Johnstone potentially set to depart, it’s not clear who will be Albion’s number one next season.

Wilcox, though, is hoping to entice Griffiths to Whaddon Road in another temporary deal.

“Ideally, we’d want Josh Griffiths back on loan as number one – but we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

“Firstly, he wants to come back to Cheltenham, which is the most important thing. He really enjoyed it here.

“I watched him from game one to his last of the season and he’s improved no end.