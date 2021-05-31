Robins taking flight into Europe after stunning victory

Jordan Evans and Jamie Breese

The Robins were behind twice in the game but came back time and again, with former Llanfair striker Jamie Davies coming off the bench to secure the famous victory, writes Jonny Drury.

It takes the Uefa Conference League – and comes after the club were nine points adrift of safety when the league resumed after lockdown earlier in the year.

The Robins went into the game having overcome the odds against Penybont last weekend – and the clash was finely balanced with a Caernarfon side that had been indifferent in the second half of the campaign.

Despite repeated calls for fans to be let into the ground in the wake of other events opening up in Wales this week – First Minister Mark Drakeford refused to sanction it meaning hundreds of fans lined the fences of The Oval ahead of kick-off.

And they were given something to shout about 17 minutes into the game.

After an end to end start, a ball over the top turned the Robins defence but they couldn’t get near Jack Kenny as he found space to lift the ball over the advancing Dave Jones. Chances were coming for both sides, before a rush of blood from the Cofis keeper led to the Robins’ leveler. Fumpa Mwandwe looked to chip the ball into the goal before being wiped out by keeper Lewis Brass. The ball was cleared but the ref pointed to the spot, with Nick Rushton smashing the ball into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

The game was then flipped on its head before the break as Brass failed to get a strong hand on a Rushton cross, and Mwandwe was able to fire home from a tight angle.

The pendulum was to swing back in the home side’s favour shortly after the break as Darren Thomas reacted to a failed clearance to rifle the ball home.

And he then finished off a sweeping counter attacking 17 minutes from time to beat Dave Jones at his near post and sent the home fans around the ground into ecstasy.

But this topsy turvy tussle was not over yet. Davies came off the bench to nod in a Craig Williams free kick, before the striker linked up with Mwandwe on the break to calmly slot home what would prove to be the winner.