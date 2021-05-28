West Brom publish released and retained list

Hal Robson-Kanu will leave West Brom

The Baggies have published their released and retained list following the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Striker Robson-Kanu will leave the club after five years during which time he made 154 appearances and scored 24 goals.

Winger Edwards, who joined the club as a six-year-old, leaves having featured almost 50 times for the first team.

Charlie Austin, Kamil Grosicki, Branislav Ivanovic, Lee Peltier, Andy Lonergan will also depart following the conclusion of their contracts.

The Baggies have offered new deals to promising youngsters Finn Azaz, Zak Delaney, Toby King and Owen Windsor while the club have also activated the option to extend goalkeeper Ted Cann’s deal

Ten Under-18 players – Jamie Andrews, Zac Ashworth, Maks Boruc, Mo Faal, Tom Fellows, Ethan Ingram, Tim Iroegbunam, Jovan Malcolm, Aurio Teixeira and Caleb Taylor - have been offered their first professional contracts.

Youngsters Zak Brown, Nick Clayton-Phillips, Cheikh Diaby, Tyrese Dyce, George Harmon, Sam French, Tom Sharpe, Tom Solanke, Finley Thorndike, Aksum White, Harry Williams, Vinnie Dwyer, Jamie Emery and Ryan Grant have all been released.

A statement from the club said: "The club would like to thank all departing players for their efforts during their time at The Hawthorns and we wish them every success in the future."

Meanwhile, Albion still have a couple of candidates they wish to interview before they announce their new manager, the Express & Star understands.

Reports have emerged stating Chris Wilder will be Baggies next boss with a deal for the 52-year-old close to being finalised.