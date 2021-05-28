Sam Johnstone puts West Brom future on backburner ahead of Euros

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Despite the Baggies’ relegation from the Premier League, Johnstone enjoyed a hugely impressive campaign between the posts.

That form was rewarded this week when he was named Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year – as well as being called into Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for the European Championships.

Johnstone’s performances, though, have led to speculation he will stay in the Premier League with West Ham, Leeds and Tottenham having all been linked with a move for the 28-year-old.

The keeper also has just one year left on his Albion contract meaning the club risk losing him for nothing next year if they don’t sell him this summer.

Johnstone, though, insists he is relaxed about his future.

“I’m still a West Brom player and I’m just looking forward to going away with England, working hard and being proud of the moment,” he said.

“I know there has been a lot of talk about my future but it’s in West Brom’s hands rather than mine so I’ll just put it to the back of my head.

“You never know what can happen in football because it’s a crazy world where things can change quickly.

“I’ve still got a year left on my contract at West Brom so, as things stand, I’ll be going back there for pre-season.”

Johnstone was a regular for England at youth level.

But it wasn’t until March this year that he got a first senior call-up. The Preston-born star is expected to be named in Southgate’s final 26-man squad after Burnley’s Nick Pope underwent surgery.

And while Johnstone is sorry for Pope that he has had to miss out, he knows he has to make the most of his opportunity.

“I was with Nick in March and he’s a great goalie and a great person, so it’s not nice to see him sidelined.” said Johnstone who has been named in the squad with fellow keepers Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale.

“But injuries happen regularly in football and I have to be fit, fresh and ready for the friendlies and then see what happens after that.