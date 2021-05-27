Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow eager for full ground

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow

Villa will put season tickets on sale from next week as they begin preparations for what they hope is a return to normality for the 2021-22 campaign.

The club hosted supporters for the first time in more than 15 months when 10,000 attended last Sunday’s Premier League finale against Chelsea. But with restrictions scheduled to ease further next month, Purslow is planning for fans to return in greater numbers.

He said: “I feel like we are turning a corner. We are obviously still in government hands but our working assumption is we will be able to play to capacity crowds.

“The season starts a week later than normal, on August 14. Tickets will go on sale from the week commencing May 31.